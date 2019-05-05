Sunday’s expected thunderstorms could come with hail and tropical storm-level gusts

Know your thunderstorm types Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.

It’s the time of year when South Floridians expect the afternoon and early evening thunderstorms, such as the National Weather Service forecasts for Sunday in Broward and Northwest Miami-Dade’s inland areas and all of Palm Beach County.

But even a few weeks before hurricane season, the tropical storm level gusts and hail on Sunday’s Hazardous Weather Outlook is worth noting.

“The strongest storms could produce gusty winds, lightning, heavy rainfall, and small hail,” the NWS outlook says. “Funnel clouds are also possible with strong storms that develop today.”

The afternoon storm gusts could get up to 60 mph, mainly in Palm Beach County, NWS says.

As for the chance of storms, it goes from 30 percent for Miami Beach to 40 percent for Kendall, Hallandale Beach and Fort Lauderdale to 60 percent for Doral, Tamarac, West Palm Beach and Palm Beach Gardens.