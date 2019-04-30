With gun hidden in engine, did a burning a car just shoot a man in the leg?

ROBIN TRIMARCHI FILE PHOTO

An overnight incident in Allapattah involving two shooters ended with a man shot in the leg. A car might have fired that bullet.

That’s according to Miami police. This is what police say they know so far:

Two people fired guns at each other around 3:56 a.m. in the 2000 block Northwest 24th Street. Why they were shooting at each other is unknown. Also unknown is why somebody thought it was a good idea to hide a gun under the hood of a car.

“The vehicle caught fire and the weapon started discharging rounds,” Miami police spokesman Michael Vega wrote in an email.

A man was shot in the leg and Miami Fire Rescue took him to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Whether he was hit in the original gunfight or when the car started spitting bullets remains unknown.