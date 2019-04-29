Coconut Grove

Street closed after an 18-wheeler made a bad turn in Coconut Grove

With tight streets and heavy foliage surrounding houses in some areas, there’s not much about Coconut Grove around Tigertail Avenue that’s similar to the highways where 18-wheelers usually roam.

But those overhanging trees proved as problematic as an overpass for one trucker on Monday morning.

Tigertail was closed between Calusa Street and Aviation Avenue for a while Monday morning when the 18-wheeler making a turn got stuck under trees around 8:45 a.m, Miami police said via Twitter.

Police advised drivers take an alternate route. Especially, presumably, drivers in 18-wheelers.

