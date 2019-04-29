Street closed after an 18-wheeler made a bad turn in Coconut Grove

An 18-wheeler didn’t make it through Coconut Grove smoothly Miami Police Department

With tight streets and heavy foliage surrounding houses in some areas, there’s not much about Coconut Grove around Tigertail Avenue that’s similar to the highways where 18-wheelers usually roam.

But those overhanging trees proved as problematic as an overpass for one trucker on Monday morning.





Tigertail was closed between Calusa Street and Aviation Avenue for a while Monday morning when the 18-wheeler making a turn got stuck under trees around 8:45 a.m, Miami police said via Twitter.

Police advised drivers take an alternate route. Especially, presumably, drivers in 18-wheelers.





Street Closure! Tigertail Avenue between Aviation Avenue and Calusa Street is closed due to an 18 wheeler getting stuck under a tree. Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/5J3jWgHRFm — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 29, 2019