Debris delays trains on Metrorail as technicians scramble to get passengers moving

Metrorail’s orange line map. Miami-Dade Transit

Traffic seems to be moving at a faster clip given the Passover-Easter weekend, but riders on Miami-Dade’s Metrorail Friday morning were experiencing delays due to debris on the tracks.

Miami-Dade Transit tweeted out a warning to its passengers at 8 a.m. that acknowledged the service delays and said that technicians were working to clear the debris and restore power.

METRORAIL ALERT: We continue to experience service delays while technicians work to clear the debris and restore power. Please plan accordingly. — Miami-Dade Transit (@IRideMDT) April 19, 2019

Riders can check the Metrorail tracker to see when their trains will arrive at the stations.

