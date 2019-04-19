Miami-Dade County

Debris delays trains on Metrorail as technicians scramble to get passengers moving

Metrorail’s orange line map.
Metrorail’s orange line map. Miami-Dade Transit

Traffic seems to be moving at a faster clip given the Passover-Easter weekend, but riders on Miami-Dade’s Metrorail Friday morning were experiencing delays due to debris on the tracks.

Miami-Dade Transit tweeted out a warning to its passengers at 8 a.m. that acknowledged the service delays and said that technicians were working to clear the debris and restore power.



Riders can check the Metrorail tracker to see when their trains will arrive at the stations.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Howard Cohen

Miami Herald Real Time/Breaking News reporter Howard Cohen, a 2017 Media Excellence Awards winner, has covered pop music, theater, health and fitness, obituaries, municipal government and general assignment. He started his career in the Features department at the Miami Herald in 1991.
