Miami-Dade County
Debris delays trains on Metrorail as technicians scramble to get passengers moving
Traffic seems to be moving at a faster clip given the Passover-Easter weekend, but riders on Miami-Dade’s Metrorail Friday morning were experiencing delays due to debris on the tracks.
Miami-Dade Transit tweeted out a warning to its passengers at 8 a.m. that acknowledged the service delays and said that technicians were working to clear the debris and restore power.
Riders can check the Metrorail tracker to see when their trains will arrive at the stations.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments