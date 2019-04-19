South Florida
Storms are here, Florida drivers, and will be all day. Easter weekend will bring a change
Know your thunderstorm types
That rain spattering your car windshield on the morning commute is just a bellwether of what’s to come Friday.
The National Weather Service in Miami is reporting scattered showers have already arrived as the lead-in to a cold front for Easter weekend that will dip temperatures in Miami to 70 degrees Friday night and 66 degrees on Saturday night.
Numerous thunderstorms are expected to spread across South Florida from the west to the east after 8 a.m. but the afternoon and evening is when you will really want to pay attention.
Watch for frequent lightning strikes with winds gusting beyond 40 mph, the center says.
The Florida Keys have also seen showers in the morning but these will increase substantially later today the National Weather Service in Key West warns.
The rest of the state will be even be wilder. Wind gusts could reach 60 mph in areas west of Lake Okeechobee and in Orlando.
Where will it rain the least? Consider a visit to Homestead area (this is the last weekend of the season for the popular Knaus Berry Farm attraction) where rain chances are better than half — 51 percent.
The wettest parts of Florida promise to be west coast counties like La Belle and Immokalee at 84 and 80 percent rain chance, respectively. Naples faces a 79 percent rain chance. On the east coast, West Palm Beach (68 percent) and Fort Lauderdale (60 percent) could see the most activity.
The weather service issued a high surf, coastal flooding and rip current alert for parts of Bradenton. “A few” tornadoes are also possible in the evening hours — a risk common to much of Florida as the cold front approaches.
In Orlando, the weather service reports that storms “will be extremely fast, toward the northeast at 50 to 60 mph.” These could produce damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph, “frequent cloud to ground lightning, torrential downpours, and small hail.” A couple tornadoes could also spawn out of the unsettled weather.
The National Weather Service in Jacksonville also issued a wind advisory that goes into effect from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, with gusts expected in the 35 mph range.
This report will be updated.
Comments