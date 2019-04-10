Miami-Dade County

Zip line over Jungle Island at their new Adventure Bay pop-up playground

Zip lining over Biscayne Bay sounds like a pretty good weekend plan to us.

Translation: Get ready to not be bored.

Jungle Island’s latest attraction, Adventure Bay, is open for business.

The pop-up attraction is a teaser for the new, permanent eco-adventures coming soon to Jungle Island, according to JI president John Dunlap.

“Guests can zip line at warp speeds above a tropical oasis, test their strength and physical endurance on a rock climbing wall, spider climb an aerial ropes course and air jump on a giant trampoline until their heart’s content,” reads the release.

To coincide with the launch of Adventure Bay, Jungle Island is launching a new value-added ticket. With the purchase of the general admission ticket, guests enjoy access to the pop-up attraction and park to explore the revamped grounds and various adventure experiences including a round of Nerf Battleground.

A spokeswoman for the zoo says AB should be open through the summer.

IF YOU GO:

What: Jungle Island

Where: 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Cost: $37.34-$49.49

Info: www.jungleisland.com

