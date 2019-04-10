Your weekend is set: Jungle Island’s new Adventure Bay attraction is ready for action

Jungle Island announced back in 2017 that it was undergoing some changes.





Well, they’re pretty much all done.

Translation: Get ready to not be bored.

As of Wednesday, the zoo’s latest attraction, Adventure Bay, will be open for business.

Think 14-story tall zip lines, lazy rivers and lagoons as large as two football fields as well as new kids’ attractions and restaurants.





The pop-up attraction is a teaser for the new, permanent eco-adventures coming soon to Jungle Island, according to Jungle Island president John Dunlap.

“You’ll have opportunity to swim through rivers like you’re inside a jungle,” he said of the $20 million makeover. “You’ll have opportunity to get out and be inside an immersed habitat instead of standing outside.”

Locals will want to make this adventure playground their weekend destination over and over again.

“With Biscayne Bay to serve as background, guests can zip line at warp speeds above a tropical oasis, test their strength and physical endurance on a rock climbing wall, spider climb an aerial ropes course and air jump on a giant trampoline until their heart’s content,” reads the release.

To coincide with the launch of Adventure Bay, Jungle Island is launching a new value-added ticket. With the purchase of the general admission ticket, guests enjoy access to the pop-up attraction and park to explore the revamped grounds and various adventure experiences including a round of Nerf Battleground.

Info: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Jungle Island 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail Miami; www.jungleisland.com