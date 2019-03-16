Too much green beer? There’s a backup plan.

While it may be St. Patrick’s Day, AAA Auto Club and Budweiser know the green beer and Irish whiskey will likely be flowing all weekend.
To help curb drunk driving, it is offering the Tow to Go option through 6 a.m. Monday.
The program, which is activated on known “party” days including New Year’s Eve and the Super Bowl, provides free rides (with restrictions) for people who have had a little to much to drink.
“Tow to Go saves lives; it’s that simple,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, for AAA. “Despite the availability of ride-sharing apps like Uber and Lyft, people still make the critical mistake of driving while impaired. In some cases, that’s because people don’t want to leave their personal vehicle at a bar ... If you call Tow to Go, we’ll make sure you and your vehicle are taken care of, for free.”
In order to get a ride, motorists can call 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246.
Tow and Go, in existence since 1998, has helped more than 25,000 people across the country, according to AAA.
AAA said St. Patrick’s Day is considered one of the deadliest holidays on the roads. During St. Patrick’s Day Weekend in 2017, 59 people were killed in drunk driving crashes in the United States, AAA said.
Here’s some guidelines for the program:
▪ Tow trucks can usually hold up to two people.
▪ You can’t schedule Tow to Go in advance.
▪ You don’t have to be a member of AAA to get a ride.
▪ Tow trucks will take a driver home or to a safe place within 10 miles.
▪ Tow to Go may not be available in some rural area or in bad weather.
For more information visit AAA.com/TowToGo.
