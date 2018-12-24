South Florida

If you’ve had too much to drink, here’s an alternative to getting behind the wheel

By Carli Teproff

December 24, 2018 06:10 PM

AAA Auto Club and Budweiser have teamed to offer the free Tow to Go program to encourage impaired drivers to not get behind a wheel. The program will run from Dec. 24, 2018, to Jan. 1, 2019.
If your holiday festivities have you questioning whether you should get behind a wheel — the answer is always no.

So then what do you do with your car?

AAA Auto Club and Budweiser have teamed up with a solution — the free Tow to Go program.

“Tow to Go also enables AAA and Budweiser to remind the public to always plan ahead when celebrating with alcohol,” according to the AAA website. ”That means choosing a Designated Driver, staying where you are celebrating, or arranging for another form of safe transportation.”

But if one drink turns into too many, there is a back up plan.

From Monday until New Year’s Day, motorists can call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246 to get a safe ride home. The program, which has been in existence since 1998, runs on known party days including St. Patrick’s Day, the Super Bowl and Halloween.

Here are some tips to keep in mind:

Tow trucks can usually hold up to two people.

You can’t schedule Tow to Go in advance.

You don’t have to be a member of AAA to get a ride.

Tow trucks will take a driver home or to a safe place within 10 miles.

Tow to Go may not be available in some rural area or in bad weather.

For more information visit https://autoclubsouth.aaa.com/safety/tow_to_go.aspx.

