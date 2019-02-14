Florida Parents of Murdered Children ‘are hurting just like the parents in Parkland’

Annaliese Balbona, 11, right, leans on her mother, Lourdes Balbona, as members of Florida Parents of Murdered Children, concerned citizens, and local police officers stood together in remembering the first anniversary of the Marjory Stone Douglas mass shooting in solidarity with Parkland Kids, Pray for Parkland Parents on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Carl Juste cjuste@miamiherald.com