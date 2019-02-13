Flies swarming a car led to 911 call. Detectives made a sad discovery in the trunk

A 911 call reporting that flies were swarming a teal sedan in Northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday led to the discovery of a body inside the trunk, police said.
On Wednesday, Miami-Dade police released a flier asking for “homicide information” after Richard Lindsay, 43, was found dead in the car parked at 9109 NW 22nd Ave.
“At this point we are gathering information to figure out what happened,” said Chris Thomas, a spokesman for Miami-Dade.
Officers found Lindsay about 3:30 p.m. Thomas said detective are waiting for the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause and time of death.
“Any information that can lead investigators to a person that may have knowledge of this incident would be encouraged to call Crime Stoppers,” Thomas said.
Crime Stoppers, which allows anonymous tips, can be reached at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
