Miami mayor enters second year with streamlined vision and political bruises

Playwright and actor Carmen Pelaez has deep artistic roots, familial ones that stretch back to Cuba. Her great-aunt Amelia Peláez (1896-1968) was a renowned avant-garde painter whose work has been displayed at New York’s Museum of Modern Art and at countless other places.

The Miami-born writer and performer has found her own artistic inspiration in her older relative’s work and legacy, first addressing the subject in her touching solo comedy “Rum & Coke,” and now in the Miami New Drama world premiere of her multicharacter play “Fake.”