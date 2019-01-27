How much longer will the rain come down on South Florida?

As the Sunday sky signifies morning by turning a lighter shade of gray, South Florida might not wonder who’ll stop the rain, but definitely when will the rain stop?
Hang on until Tuesday.
The National Weather Service forecasts for Miami-Dade and Broward counties say the rain chances will drop to 20 to 30 percent by Monday, then disappear by Monday night-Tuesday morning. That’s when you start asking when the nights will stop having a bite, as temperatures dip into the 50s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
A 20 to 30 percent chance of rain returns Thursday night to spend next weekend in South Florida.
Hang on to your hat and umbrella this Sunday as the National Weather Service says some of the winds can gust at 45 to 60 mph during isolated thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening.
There might be water spouts and tornadoes, too. There’s a “moderate risk” of rip currents in waters off Miami-Dade and Broward.
