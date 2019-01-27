Weather

Tornado touches down in Hialeah during severe storms Sunday night, officials say

By Carli Teproff

January 27, 2019 11:13 PM

A tornado touched down in Hialeah Jan. 27, 2019, leaving downed trees and powerlines, the Hialeah Fire Department said.
A tornado touched down in western Hialeah, knocking down trees and power lines within two block stretch in the western part of the city, according to the Fire Department.

“When we got here, you could barely walk down the street,” said David Rodriguez, a spokesman for Hialeah Fire Department.

While “an area of rotation” was spotted in that area, Sean Miller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said they have not yet confirmed that there was a touchdown. He said weather service specialist will visit the area in the morning to survey the damage.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez said the tornado was confirmed near West 76th Street between West 17th and 19th Avenues around 8 p.m. Large trees were uprooted and were blocking streets late into the night as crews worked to make streets passable.

FPL also responded to restore power. Palmetto General Hospital lost power, but it has since been restored, Rodriguez said.

No injuries or major structural damage was reported.

“We are urging people to avoid this area,” Rodriguez said.

