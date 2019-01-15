Teen charged with murder after cops say he fatally shot a woman the day after Christmas

A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with murder Tuesday after police say he and an unidentified person opened fire on a group of people the day after Christmas in Northwest Miami-Dade.
A woman, who is not believed to be the intended target, was killed in the shooting.
James Wooden was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center where he was being held.
According to police, Dyenette Early, 31, was standing outside her building in Lincoln Fields Apartments at 2100 NW 62nd St. just before 1 a.m. Dec. 26. She was with other people when two people walked up and began shooting.
Early was wounded and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where she died.
Police say they were able to use surveillance video from the nearby Jugglers Market and the apartment complex to piece together what happened and identify Wooden as a suspect.
Detectives were led to a photo on Facebook of Wooden that showed him wearing the same clothing that he was wearing in the surveillance video, according to the police report.
Wooden was taken into custody and was shown a still photo from the surveillance video. He identified himself, police said in the report.
Police are still looking for a second person involved, who was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans at the time of the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
