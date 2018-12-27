Woman killed by gunfire the day after Christmas was not the intended target, police say

A woman was shot and killed and two others were injured during a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade the morning after Christmas. Police don’t believe the dead woman was the intended target.
The woman, who police said was outside her apartment in the 2000 block of Northwest 62nd Street at about 1 a.m. Wednesday, was shot in the back. Police had not identified her by Thursday afternoon.
Miami Herald news partner CBS4 said the woman’s mother described her as Dynette Early, a 31-year-old single mother of three.
The two other victims who were grazed by gunfire according to police, were a 36-year-old male and a 23-year-old woman. Both were treated at the scene and released.
Miami-Dade police spokesman Christopher Sowerby-Thomas said police were currently interviewing a potential witness and that they were looking for two men, who remain at large.
