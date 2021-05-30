Cuban migrants near Key West are missing. The Coast Guard will no longer look for them

Two Cubans attempting to migrate to the U.S. died about 16 miles south of Key West Thursday when their boat capsized. The U.S. Coast Guard rescued eight people, but 10 remained missing.

The U.S. Coast Guard has stopped searching for a group of missing Cuban migrants whose vessel capsized several days ago near Key West.

Survivors, eight of whom were plucked from the water south of Key West on Thursday afternoon, told USCG they left Puerto de Mariel about five days earlier with 10 others who had drifted away. They said their boat capsized on Wednesday evening. Two were later found dead.

On Saturday at 8 p.m., the Coast Guard suspended the search for the missing migrants, saying it could resume the search if there is new information.

“The decision to suspend a search is always difficult and is made after careful consideration of all the facts. Our deepest condolences go out to the families and loved ones impacted by this tragedy,” Capt. Adam Chamie, commander of Sector Key West, said in a written statement.

According to a Coast Guard press release, personnel from the agency, the Navy, Air Force, Customs and Border Protection and Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission looked for the missing people for more than 123 hours. They searched about 8,864 square miles — close to the area of New Hampshire.

Increasing numbers of migrants are traveling the Florida Straits to live in the U.S., though a recent policy change doesn’t let Cuban migrants stay once they reach the beach.