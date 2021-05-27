Two dead — 10 others missing — after boat flips over off Key West

Coast Guard cutters are shown moored to the pier at Coast Guard Sector Key West. Coast Guard crews from Sector Key West rescued several people whose boat overturned Thursday, May 27, 2021. U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

Two people died and 10 others went missing in the ocean after the boat in which they were passengers overturned off Key West Thursday afternoon.

As of 5 p.m., the U.S. Coast Guard was still searching for the missing people, said Petty Officer Jose Hernandez — a Coast Guard spokesman.

The Coast Guard rescued eight people who were on the boat that flipped over about 16 miles south of Key West, Hernandez said.

Two Coast Guard cutters and other units from Coast Guard Sector Key West are involved in the search and rescue operation, Hernandez added.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.