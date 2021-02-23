Crash on 18 Mile Stretch slows afternoon traffic out of the Florida Keys

At least one person was injured in a car crash on the 18 Mile Stretch of U.S. 1 leaving the Florida Keys Tuesday. Feb. 23, 2021. FOTO ARCHIVO DEL MIAMI HERALD

At least one person was injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon on the Miami-Dade County side of the 18 Mile Stretch of U.S. 1.

The serious crash was the second of the day on the only major highway running up and down the Florida Keys. A woman was killed in a single-car crash farther south in Key Largo early Tuesday morning.

Details about the afternoon crash, in the northbound lanes of the highway around mile marker 120, were not immediately available. But according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, an air ambulance flew one person to a Miami-area trauma center.

The crash happened around 2 p.m.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.