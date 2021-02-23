Deadly car crash in the Florida Keys closes 3 schools and shuts down Overseas Highway

A fatal car crash on U.S. 1 in Key Largo Tuesday morning, Feb. 23, 2021, caused power outages, closed the highway and prompted officials to shut down schools for the day.

The crash happened in Key Largo at mile marker 98 in the southbound lanes of the highway around 5:30 a.m., according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Details of the crash were not immediately available. Police reopened the southbound lanes around 9:30 a.m., but traffic was still backed for miles.

Becky Herrin, spokeswoman for the Monroe County School District, said administrators decided to close Key Largo School, Plantation Key School and Coral Shores High School as a result of the disruption caused by the crash.

“A road closure and subsequent power outages caused by the crash mean potentially lengthy disruptions to those school’s ability to operate,” Herrin said in a statement.

