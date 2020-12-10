She had a hypodermic needle and a stack of credit cards in her bra, Keys deputies say

An Ohio woman was arrested on multiple larceny charges Wednesday night after Florida Keys sheriff’s deputies say they found a stack of credit cards that weren’t hers, as well as a hypodermic needle, stuffed in her bra.

Heather Elizabeth Leggett, 31, from Neville, Ohio, is in Monroe County jail on a bond of $55,000. She is charged with 10 larceny counts and one count of driving with a suspended license.

According to the sheriff’s office, Leggett was driving a black Toyota sedan on U.S. 1 around 8:22 p.m. when a deputy pulled her over because her license plate “was not legible.”

The deputy walked up to the car and said he noticed a strong odor of marijuana smoke coming from inside. He also saw a tinfoil-wrapped pipe in the car.

Leggett’s passenger, Justin Lee Perkins, 34, told deputies the pipe was his. Perkins, from Florence, Kentucky, also showed deputies a hypodermic needle he was carrying in his front pocket, according to the sheriff’s office.

Leggett, who told deputies her license was suspended, then took the needle and credit cards from her bra, Adam Linhardt, sheriff’s office spokesman, said.

Deputies searched the car, finding three purses and a bag that each contained credit, debit and gift cards that did not have Leggett’s or Perkins’ name on them.

Leggett said she found the cards she had in her bra at a gas station. She said the rest of the cards found in the car were already there when she borrowed the vehicle from a friend of Perkins.

Linhardt said the car had a temporary tag from Kentucky.

As of Thursday afternoon, Perkins was being held on a $5,000 bond on a possession of drug paraphernalia charge.

