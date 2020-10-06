Their boat sank in less than a minute, and all they had were 2 bean bags, rescuers say

Five people were rescued from the water off the Florida Keys Monday morning after their boat sank about three miles off Key Largo.

The 25-foot vessel sank in less than a minute around 11 a.m., the boat’s captain told the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The captain called 911 as the boat was going down.

He also activated his EPIRB, an electronic tracking device that notifies rescuers to a location in the water during emergencies. EPIRB stands for “emergency position indicating radio beacon.”

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers stand with people they rescued from a sinking boat off Key Largo Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. FWC

FWC officers and a U.S. Coast Guard crew found the people floating in six-to-eight-foot seas near Molasses Reef. They were clinging to two bean bags used as seats on the boat, said FWC Officer Bobby Dube.

An FWC boat took them to the Pilot House Marina in Key Largo, Dube said.

“All the passengers were a little shook up, but were uninjured and were glad to be safe ashore,” he said.

Dube said the incident highlights the importance of wearing a life jacket at all times when on a boat.

“Because, in this case, the vessel sank so suddenly that nobody had the chance to even grab a life jacket,” Dube said. “Luck was on their side today. The captain remained calm and immediately got that important 911 call and before the vessel sank, they had an EPIRB on board the vessel to assist with the search and rescue.”