Fishing boats collide off the Dry Totugas, and the Coast Guard rescues two people

Coast Guard members prepare a patient to be hoisted after a boat collision on Oct. 15, 2019, about 35 miles northwest of Dry Tortugas. Two men were transferred to Lower Keys Medical by a Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and the Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo crew after sustaining injuries from the collision. U.S. Coast Guard

After two boats collided about 35 miles northwest of the Dry Tortugas on Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard rescued two crew members from one of the fishing vessels.

Southern Bell II’s captain radioed for help saying he had collided with the Miss Amy J.

The Coast Guard medevaced the two injured men.

A helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater hoisted one of the men and the Cutter Isaac Mayo took the other.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The cause of the collision is still under investigation, the Coast Guard said.

“Backup communications are essential for mariners venturing offshore out of cellphone range,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Kellyann Sage, a Sector Key West watchstander.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoists a patient after a boat collision, Oct. 15, 2019, 35 miles northwest of the Dry Tortugas. U.S. Coast Guard

“In this case, the Coast Guard received five separate notifications of distress from the vessel, which allowed us to quickly determine their location and dispatch first responders,” Sage said.

The fishing vessel, Miss Amy J after a boat collision, Oct. 15, 2019, 35 miles northwest of the Dry Tortugas. U.S. Coast Guard