U.S. Coast Guard sailors from Station Islamorada pull people from the water off Snake Creek in the Florida Keys Sunday, June 16, 2019.

An Islamorada U.S. Coast Guard crew rescued four people from a sinking boat in the ocean Sunday afternoon.

The pontoon boat started taking on water outside Snake Creek off Plantation Key, according to a Facebook post from Coast Guard Station Islamorada.

The two men, one woman and girl were not injured, according to the post. They were wearing life jackets when the Coast Guard arrived.