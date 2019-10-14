He’s a drug-trafficking convict. But there was a stash of guns at Keys home, feds say

SHARE COPY LINK

A Florida Keys convict was caught last week with a stash of guns, ammunition, cocaine and ill-gotten cash, according to federal agents.

Shane Arthur Stevens, 33, of Big Pine Key, told agents who searched his home in the 30000 block of Quail Roost Trail that he collected guns and knew some of them were stolen, wrote FBI Agent Matthew Pitcher in the criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Key West.

As a convicted felon, Stevens is not allowed to have guns or ammunition.

On Oct. 10, Stevens was caught with 18 firearms, more than an ounce of cocaine and more than $3,000 cash. He said he had bought all of the guns and that the cocaine belonged to him.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Agents said they found six rifles, three shotguns, two revolvers and seven semi-automatic pistols.

They also seized more than 10 high-capacity magazines capable of holding between 20 rounds and 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

At the time, Stevens was on probation for drug trafficking, according to the complaint.

The affidavit accuses Stevens of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime..

Stevens arrived home before the search, and was detained.

In October 2012, Stevens was sentenced to two years in prison for dealing cocaine and marijuana for a 2010 case out of Monroe County, according to state Department of Corrections records.

He was released from prison on Sept. 1, 2013.

Stevens is on state probation until 2020 for convictions on gun and marijuana possession charges. He was sentenced in 2018 for the 2017 offenses.

He is in federal custody.