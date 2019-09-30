Two teens were breaking into cars while armed, police said

Strange crime incidents in the Florida Keys The Florida Keys are a popular vacation spot, but they aren't all good times and great weather. Crime incidents, some stranger than others, happen in the Keys. Here are some. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Florida Keys are a popular vacation spot, but they aren't all good times and great weather. Crime incidents, some stranger than others, happen in the Keys. Here are some.

Two Florida Keys teenagers were locked up early Monday morning after police said they were breaking into vehicles while armed with handguns.

Juan Anton Long, 16, and Ethan N. Blake, 13, both of Big Pine Key, were arrested on felony charges of burglary of a dwelling, structure or conveyance while armed.

The boys were taken into custody as juveniles.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a Glock 30 and a 9mm Smith and Wesson after the incident reported at 2:17 a.m. in the 27000 block of St. Martin Lane on Ramrod Key, which is about 25 miles north of Key West.

Deputies responded to the report of an armed robbery and began looking for suspects.

A resident told police that earlier he had noticed a light outside his home and spotted two people near the driver’s side of his Chevrolet Suburban.

The victim armed himself with his own handgun and confronted the two suspects, telling them to leave.

Long fled. Meanwhile, the victim saw Blake had a gun and tried to disarm the teen in a fight.

The victim showed deputies security camera footage that backed up his story, said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

One handgun was found on the victim’s property and the second one was found in a backpack left behind in a wooded area.

Blake was arrested nearby on West Indies Drive after he tried to drive into a deputy with his electric motorbike, Linhardt said. Deputy Torres grabbed the bike as it neared and caused Blake to fall off.

Blake was arrested at gunpoint.

Long was later located walking along U.S. 1. in the Big Torch Key area. He was apprehended with the help of Key West Police Department and U.S. Border Patrol K9 units.

“Blake later admitted he and Long were burglarizing vehicles that morning,” Linhardt said.