Florida Keys
A 13-year-old girl in the Florida Keys threatened to shoot one of her teachers, police say
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Florida Keys teenager Thursday morning after school officials say she threatened to shoot one of her teachers.
Police arrested the 13-year-old Marathon Middle School student around 9 a.m. after she reportedly told the teacher she was “gonna get a gun and bust a cap in her [expletive],” Adam Linhardt, sheriff’s office spokesman, said.
A sheriff’s office school resource officer searched the girl and did not find any weapons.
She was taken into custody by the state Department of Juvenile Justice, where she remained as of 5 p.m. Thursday, Linhardt said. She faces a misdemeanor charge of disruption of a school function or class.
Police searched her home where she lives with her mother and grandmother and did not find any weapons, Linhardt said.
