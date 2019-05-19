Miami man dies while snorkeling off John Pennekamp Park in the Keys

It’s been a rough month for those diving or snorkeling in the waters off the Florida Keys.

For the fourth time this month, a person exploring underwater has died, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Clifford Moody, 59, of Miami, was found unconscious just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday as he snorkeled with family in six to eight feet of water at the Grecian Dry Rocks off John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park in Key Largo, the sheriff’s office said.

Moody was given CPR as he was taken back to the dock on the charter snorkeling boat Encounter. He was then taken to Mariners Hospital where he died.

The sheriff’s office does not suspect foul play.

On Wednesday, a 65-year-old Pennsylvania woman died in a Miami-area hospital after a diving trip at Sand Key in Key West. Michele R. Fina, of Morrisville, Pennsylvania, lost consciousness during the dive.

On May, 11, a 70-year-old died after a snorkeling trip in Key West with the company Fury Water Adventures. Linda Gay Adams, of Lake Alfred, collapsed after returning to the boat.

The first incident this month, according to the sheriff’s office, happened May 7, when 73-year-old Jacqueline Dunmire went missing while diving off Summerland Key. After Dunmire’s husband reported her missing, the Coast Guard searched more than 2,000 nautical square miles to no avail.