A Pennsylvania woman has died after a diving trip in Key West

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A 65-year-old Pennsylvania woman has died at a Miami hospital after losing consciousness during a dive off Key West, police said Thursday.

Michele R. Fina, of Morrisville, Pennsylvania, was airlifted to Mercy Hospital Wednesday morning after a diving trip at Sand Key turned dire.

She was diving with Captain’s Corner Dive Center at about 11 a.m. when she surfaced in about 30 feet of water, waved and went back underwater, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.





“Fina was found floating nearby shortly thereafter without a weight belt,” said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt. “There are no signs of foul play.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

U.S. Coast Guard crews took Fina to Coast Guard Station Key West, where paramedics were waiting and took her to Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island. She was then airlifted.

Autopsy results are pending.

It’s the third water-related emergency in the Lower Keys this month.

Last weekend, a 70-year-old snorkeler from Lake Alfred died after a snorkeling trip at Easter Dry Rocks, south of Key West. Linda Gay Adams was pronounced dead at Lower Keys Hospital.

On May 7, a man reported his wife, Jacqueline Dunmire, had disappeared while they were diving off Summerland Key. The Coast Guard and other agencies searched round the clock, covering more than 2,000 square nautical miles, before calling off the search.