Two die after toppling from their vessels in Keys waters

Two people died in two days on the water in the Florida Keys.

A man who lived on his boat off Windley Key in Islamorada died Monday afternoon after falling from his row boat, according to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission incident report. Investigators have not determined the cause of death.

Micheal Wimer, 55, was seen by a witness rowing his small boat from shore to his houseboat moored offshore. Shortly after, someone saw him floating face down in the water. The witness called 911.

Fish and Wildlife officers arrived and began CPR. The officers brought Wimer to their station at Whale Harbor, where firefighters with Islamorada Fire Rescue pronounced him dead, according to the report.

The FWC is also investigating the death of a Doral man who died Sunday afternoon after being ejected from a Yamaha WaveRunner personal watercraft in the ocean off Fort Zachary Taylor State Park in Key West.

According to the incident report, Hector Emmanuel Rodriguez, Sr., 38, drove his vessel over the wake of a much larger vessel around 4 p.m. FWC Investigator Chris Mattson wrote that the operator of the other vessel was driving safely, putting “ample distance” between his craft and the WaveRunner, when Rodriguez crossed his wake.

The impact with the wake caused Rodriguez to fall off his vessel. He complained about having chest pains, but was able to get back on his WaveRunner with the help of a friend and drive to shore, Mattson stated. Once on land, Rodriguez said he could not breathe and lost consciousness, according to the report.

He died on the way to the Lower Keys Medical Center.

That brings the number of South Florida boating fatalities to five in less than three days.

A Lighthouse Point couple and a Fort Lauderdale woman riding on their boat died Saturday night after their vessel crashed into the north jetty of South Beach’s Government Cut.

This was the same spot where Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez and two other men died in a 2016 boat crash.



