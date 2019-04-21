Two dead, one missing after boat-flipping crash at the southern end of Miami Beach

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to call of overturned vessel near Government Cut This evening at approximately 21:21 p.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue received a call of an overturned vessel that had possibly hit the jetty near Government Cut. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This evening at approximately 21:21 p.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue received a call of an overturned vessel that had possibly hit the jetty near Government Cut.

Two people are dead after a Saturday night boating crash that flipped a boat on Government Cut’s north jetty, Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

FWC spokesperson Ronald Washington said there’s still a search on for another passenger on the boat.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said divers found three people in the area of the crash, which happened around 9:15 p.m. The one person still living, but unconscious, was hustled to Miami Beach Fire Rescue then taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Washington said that person is in stable condition.

This is an ongoing news story and will be updated as more is learned.