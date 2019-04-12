Florida Keys

A Key West High School student was found with a gun on campus

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By

A Key West High School student was found with a gun Friday, according to the Monroe County School District.

The boy was detained after the incident, which happened around 12 p.m.

Another student reported seeing the student in a restroom with the gun, which school officials did not fully describe.

“Administrators are working with law enforcement in handling the investigation,” said schools spokeswoman Lynsey Sanders.

“All students are safe,” said Sanders. She provided no other details.

Police spokeswoman Alyson Crean didn’t immediately respond to a call asking for more information.

It’s the second criminal incident to happen at a Monroe public school this week.

On Wednesday, a 14-year-old boy was taken into police custody after two other students at Key Largo School took Xanax and were sent to the hospital.

The boy who police say gave the other students the drugs is being held by the Department of Juvenile Justice on felony drug distribution. Police found a bag with 20 to 25 Xanax pills at the school, he said.

This is a developing story.

  Comments  

Read Next

Coast Guard stops 33 migrants from Haiti. Packages of marijuana were floating nearby.

Florida Keys

Coast Guard stops 33 migrants from Haiti. Packages of marijuana were floating nearby.

The U.S. Coast Guard stopped a small boat from Haiti with 33 migrants on board heading to South Florida. The crew also found 6 packages of marijuana floating near the vessel, and more pot and amphetamines on board.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE FLORIDA KEYS
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service