A Key West High School student was found with a gun on campus

A Key West High School student was found with a gun Friday, according to the Monroe County School District.

The boy was detained after the incident, which happened around 12 p.m.

Another student reported seeing the student in a restroom with the gun, which school officials did not fully describe.

“Administrators are working with law enforcement in handling the investigation,” said schools spokeswoman Lynsey Sanders.

“All students are safe,” said Sanders. She provided no other details.

Police spokeswoman Alyson Crean didn’t immediately respond to a call asking for more information.

It’s the second criminal incident to happen at a Monroe public school this week.

On Wednesday, a 14-year-old boy was taken into police custody after two other students at Key Largo School took Xanax and were sent to the hospital.

The boy who police say gave the other students the drugs is being held by the Department of Juvenile Justice on felony drug distribution. Police found a bag with 20 to 25 Xanax pills at the school, he said.

This is a developing story.