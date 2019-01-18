Some help for Coast Guard members who aren’t getting paid during the shutdown

While the men and women of the U.S. Coast Guard continue to patrol the Florida Straits and make at-sea rescues without pay because of the record-breaking federal government shutdown, locals are stepping in to make sure they and their families can put food on their tables.
The members of the two Upper Keys Coast Guard Auxiliary flotillas — 13-4 in Ocean Reef and 13-8 in Islamorada — donated $50 Publix gift cards to the 42 men and woman serving at Coast Guard Station Islamorada.
“We work very closely with Station Islamorada in both patrols and training and felt a moral duty to help them in their time of need,”said Peter Liashek, Flotilla 13-4 commander. “We decided to send them the cards because they didn’t get paid on the 15th.”
The Coast Guard is the only branch of the military not getting paid during the partial shutdown over President Trump’s insistence that the budget to fund the government for the next year include $5.7 billion for a wall along the southern border with Mexico. While the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines are under the Department of Defense and not impacted by the impasse, the Coast Guard is under the Department of Homeland Security, which is.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
And, while employees of other departments and agencies affected by the shutdown aren’t working while they’re not being paid, the Coast Guard, as well as other federal law enforcement agencies, must do their jobs as usual.
“Everybody needs food for their families and diapers and so on,” Liashek said.
Farther north in Fort Lauderdale, the staff of the Colada Cuban Coffee House and Eatery in Flagler Village served hot breakfasts and coffee to the men and women of Station Fort Lauderdale.
Hector Torres, the restaurant’s general manager, said he delivered breakfast sandwiches, pastries and coffee.
“They were very appreciative,” Torres said. “It was very cool.”
Colada Cuban Coffee House owner Alex Recio, said he hopes other eateries donate to the Coast Guard men and women as the shutdown continues.
Liashek said anyone who wants to donate gift cards can contact Station Islamorada at (305) 664-8077 for more information on getting checks to the Auxiliary.
Comments