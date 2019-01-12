Unpaid because of the government shutdown? Here are discounts and deals for you

If you’re among the 800,000 federal employees going without a regular paycheck because of the government shutdown, here are some businesses and attractions that are offering furloughed federal workers a little financial relief:
Phone and TV
AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon and DIRECTV customers affected by the shutdown are eligible for flexible payment options to keep services including cellphones, television and internet running.
Rent Relief
American Homes 4 Rent, FirstKey Homes, Front Yard Residential, Invitation Homes, Progress Residential and Tricon American Homes are offering deferred rent payment options with no late fees to any renter who has been furloughed.
Residents apply for the deferral by showing verifiable proof of being furloughed.
Banking
Bank of America, Chase and Wells Fargo are offering financial assistance or hardship programs. Here are the contact numbers:
Bank of America: 844-219-0690
Chase: 888-356-0023
Wells Fargo: 800-TO-WELLS
In addition, furloughed employees are eligible to receive an interest-free loan up to a $500 from Check Cashing USA.
Credit Unions
FedChoice will cover the initial $5 deposit required to open an account and waive withdrawal penalties.
Congressional Federal Credit Union: Furloughed employees can apply for the “Relief Line of Credit” with an interest-free loan over the first 60 days.
If you are a member of U.S. Employees Credit Union or Navy Federal Credit Union, and have direct deposit set up for your government paycheck, you may be eligible for interest-free loans.
Museums
Several South Florida museums are offering free admission to guests with a valid federal employee ID:
The Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU
