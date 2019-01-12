National

Unpaid because of the government shutdown? Here are discounts and deals for you

By Monique O. Madan

January 12, 2019 07:00 AM

Some businesses are offering financial relief for furloughed government workers.
If you’re among the 800,000 federal employees going without a regular paycheck because of the government shutdown, here are some businesses and attractions that are offering furloughed federal workers a little financial relief:

Phone and TV

AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon and DIRECTV customers affected by the shutdown are eligible for flexible payment options to keep services including cellphones, television and internet running.

Rent Relief

American Homes 4 Rent, FirstKey Homes, Front Yard Residential, Invitation Homes, Progress Residential and Tricon American Homes are offering deferred rent payment options with no late fees to any renter who has been furloughed.

Residents apply for the deferral by showing verifiable proof of being furloughed.

Banking

Bank of America, Chase and Wells Fargo are offering financial assistance or hardship programs. Here are the contact numbers:

Bank of America: 844-219-0690

Chase: 888-356-0023

Wells Fargo: 800-TO-WELLS

In addition, furloughed employees are eligible to receive an interest-free loan up to a $500 from Check Cashing USA.

Credit Unions

FedChoice will cover the initial $5 deposit required to open an account and waive withdrawal penalties.

Congressional Federal Credit Union: Furloughed employees can apply for the “Relief Line of Credit” with an interest-free loan over the first 60 days.

If you are a member of U.S. Employees Credit Union or Navy Federal Credit Union, and have direct deposit set up for your government paycheck, you may be eligible for interest-free loans.

Museums

Several South Florida museums are offering free admission to guests with a valid federal employee ID:

The Bass Museum of Art

The Wolfsonian-FIU

The Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU

Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM)

