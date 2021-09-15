Miami Herald Logo
Broward County

An 87-year-old man with Alzheimer’s is missing in Broward. BSO wants help finding him

Alfonso Hurtado is 87 years old, is dealing with Alzheimer’s disease and hearing loss and hasn’t been seen since around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Broward Sheriff’s Office passed on that information to the public because it would like help finding Hurtado.

Hurtado stands only 5-foot-1, weighs 135 pounds and was last seen in the 9000 block of Lime Bay Boulevard in Tamarac.

Anyone who knows anything about Hurtado’s whereabouts can call BSO Det. Elaine Seedig at 954-321-4553 or BSO at 954-764-4357.

This story was originally published September 15, 2021 1:55 PM.

David J. Neal
