Mosquito season is in full biting form. Is your area getting an anti-skeeter spritz?

Mosquito season is back in South Florida. And that means spraying is coming. News & Observer

South Florida is in the rainy season, and more wet weather is on the way this week. That’s good for your plants and for the romantics for whom “Rainy Days and Mondays” seldom get them down.

But it’s also good for mosquitoes — and that, literally, sucks.

With that in mind, Broward County’s Mosquito Control Section has announced the spraying of several areas to reduce the mosquito larvae population — in particular, the Aedes aegypti, “a known disease-carrying mosquito and aggressive biter.”

When is the spraying happening?

The preventive larviciding, or “spraying” in lay terms, is scheduled for nights, between the hours of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., weather permitting, from Monday, Aug. 30 to Sept. 17.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Where is the mosquito spraying happening?

The areas being targeted are portions of Cooper City, Davie, Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines and the Broward Municipal Services District. Additional information about Mosquito Control can be found on Broward.org/Mosquito.

Broward Municipal Services District and the City of Fort Lauderdale map. This is a region targeted for mosquito spraying in August and September 2021. Broward County

What kind of larvicide?

The intended spray is VectoBac WDG. According to the county, the product is not harmful to humans, pets, bees, aquatic habitats or environmentally sensitive areas. The active ingredient is a biodegradable bacterial mosquito larvicide certified by the Organic Materials Review Institute and is registered for use by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Reduce mosquito populations by removing breeding areas. Drain standing water, especially after heavy rains. Cover any items that may collect water. Learn more ways for protection: https://t.co/4FeRLFlXy2 #DrainandCover pic.twitter.com/aRpNVts0L2 — FL Health Escambia (@HealthyEscambia) August 14, 2019

What can you do to help?

Control the skeeter population by dumping standing water found in buckets, tires, planters, birdbaths and fountains that may be in your yards. In other words, don’t give the bloodsuckers a haven at your home.

Broward County says if you are experiencing mosquito problems you can request service by calling 311 or by completing an online Mosquito Service Request Form.

Miami-Dade mosquito control

#WednesdayWisdom: your best tool for preventing #mosquito bites is a repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalytpus, or IR-3535. Which one is best for you? Click through to use this handy tool from the @EPA. https://t.co/hvdCBiHvf8 — Miami-Dade County Mosquito Control (@305Mosquito) August 25, 2021

In Miami-Dade, a team of 30 inspectors can visit homes and businesses through the county to spray or address mosquito control problems. To report a mosquito nuisance issue, submit a request via 311 Direct or call 311.