Woman with ‘Death is the only way’ sign may be tied to sisters found in canal, cops say

A week after two young sisters were found dead in a Lauderhill canal, detectives are reaching out to see if anyone saw, or has video of, a woman holding a sign with the words “Death is the only way.”

Police did not say how the woman was connected to death of 9-year-old Destiny and 7-year-old Daysha Hogan.

On June 22, detectives were first called just after noon to the 2200 block of Northwest 59th Way. Officers found Destiny floating in the water. Her younger sister was found about eight hours later in the same canal, about a block away.

The next day police named their mother Tinessa Hogan, 36, as a person of interest. They did not say if the woman holding the design was Hogan.

Neighbors told the Miami Herald last week that Hogan had been seen holding a Bible and asked a women if she could baptize her.

On Tuesday, police said Hogan remained in hospital care, but did not go into any more detail.

Detectives are still waiting on the Medical Examiner’s Office report and are currently mapping the canal as part of the investigation.

The heavy-set Black woman may have been holding the sign anytime between June 14 and June 21 in the area of West Sunrise Boulevard between Northwest 56th Avenue and Sunset Strip, cops said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lauderhill policeat 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).