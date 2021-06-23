Girls found dead in Broward canal were sisters, cops say. Police are looking into mother

New details began to emerge after the bodies of two young Black girls were mysteriously found in a Lauderhill canal. Detectives say they are sisters and their mother is a person of interest.

Police on Wednesday identified the two girls as Destiny Hogan, 9, and Daysha Hogan, 7. Just a day prior, Destiny’s body was discovered first in the L-shaped canal — while her sister’s body was found about nine hours later nearby in the 2200 block of Northwest 59th Way.

The girls’ mother Tinessa Hogan was seen by neighbors swimming in the canal with a bible before the bodies were found — asking people if they would like to be baptized, Lauderhill Lt. Mike Bigwood confirmed.

Fliers were shown to neighbors with Hogan and the children’s pictures as authorities investigated.

Bigwood said Hogan is not in custody, but she has been contacted. The woman, in her late 30s, also has not been questioned, he added.

Earlier in the day, Lauderhill Police Lt. Michael Santigo said detectives are treating the case as a homicide investigation until they determine otherwise.

It’s still not clear how long the girls’ bodies had been in the canal or their cause of death.

A neighbor in the area shared with the Miami Herald a video of Daysha’s body — who was wearing a gray shirt with three cartoon-style Black women. Her hands and feet were pale white, and there was a white substance on her face.

Miami Herald staff writer David J. Neal contributed to this report.