Man in shootout with officers was kicked out of his house for not paying rent, police say

A suspect was wounded June 16, 2021, in an exchange of gunfire with two Davie officers, police said. Officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call. File

After being kicked out of his grandfather’s home in Davie for not paying rent or taking his medications, Kaazim Campbell pulled out a handgun and fired five times into the tires of a cars parked in the driveway, according to police.

He then took off on foot, walking through the City Park West mobile home community.

When Davie officers — who had been called to a domestic disturbance — arrived they found the 26-year-old walking near the entrance of the City Park West mobile home community. Officers tried to stop him, but Campbell took off running through an open field, according to a police report.

At some point, Campbell fired at the two responding officers, forcing the officers to return fire, police said. Campbell was hit several times and was rushed to a nearby hospital for surgery.

On Thursday, authorities released Campbell’s arrest reports — which revealed the details that led up to the shootout Wednesday night between Campbell and the police officers.

Campbell, whose condition was unknown, now faces charges including attempted felony murder. An attorney was not listed for him.

The officers, who have not been identified, involved are on administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Investigates.

According to police, Campbell got in a verbal argument with his grandfather at about 10 a.m. Wednesday. The argument didn’t get physical, authorities noted, but the grandfather asked Campbell to leave. When Campbell returned at about 5 p.m., the door was locked and he was not allowed in, police said.

The grandfather and his two daughters then came outside through a different door. That’s when Campbell shot at the vehicles, police said.

The shootout with police happened about an hour after in the open fields near the mobile home park.