A police shootout following a domestic disturbance call leaves suspect hurt, cops say

What started with a domestic disturbance call ended in an exchange of gunfire between two officers and a suspect, police said.

The suspect — who has not been identified — underwent surgery at a nearby hospital and was expected to recover, according to the Davie Police Department. No officers were injured.

The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Park City West area of Davie.

According to police, there was a report of a domestic disturbance and a suspect was armed. Before officers arrived, the suspect shot at an unoccupied vehicle, police said.

Two officers located the suspect in the neighborhood and “exchanged gunfire with the suspect.”

Investigators found two firearms, police said.

The officers have been placed on administrative leave, which is the department’s policy.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.