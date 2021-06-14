A Davie girl was Snapchatting with an unknown person, cops say. Now, she’s missing

Zariah Ajon, a 12-year-old who lives in Davie, left her home around 11 p.m. Sunday night. Police say she hasn’t been seen since.

Davie police, who think Zariah was talking with “an unknown subject” on Snapchat, reached out to the public Monday morning for help finding her.

Zariah stands 4-foot-11, weighs about 125 pounds and has blond hair and brown eyes. The last time anybody saw her, she was wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone who knows anything about where Zariah is now or where she wentafter leaving home Sunday night should either call Davie police at 954-693-8293 or email nmadias@davie-fl.gov.