Broward County

A Broward teen mentioned self harm before jumping from a 2nd floor window. He’s missing

SUNDAY 3:45 P.M. UPDATE: Enrique Gamez has been found, is safe and in good health, Pines police say.

Despite being shoeless, a 17-year-old jumped from the second floor of a Pembroke Pines home Saturday night after talking about hurting himself and ran away on foot.

That’s what Pines police stated in their request for the public’s help in finding Enrique Gamez.

Enrique was seen running into the Kensington Park area, police said, but wasn’t able to be found. He’s 5-foot-6, about 135 pounds with a thin mustache and goatee. He was wearing gray gym shorts and a t-shirt, but no shoes.

Anyone knowing anything about Enrique’s whereabouts should contact Pines police by phone (954-431-2200) or email (tips@ppines.com). You can also contact Broward Crime Stoppers, 954-493-8477 (TIPS).

