Who shot a man at a Lauderdale Lakes shopping center? Deputies are trying to find out

A man was shot in the leg Thursday morning at a Lauderdale Lakes strip mall, said Broward sheriff’s spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis.

According to St. Louis, deputies responded to calls reporting a 2:30 a.m. shooting near the 3600 block of North State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes. At the Lauderale Lakes Shopping Center, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg.

He was sent to the hospital and his injuries were not life-threatening, St. Louis said.

Broward deputies stopped a driver who was seen in a car leaving the shopping center, she said. The driver was questioned and released when deputies determined the person in the car was not involved in the shooting.

Nearby residents told a WPLG-Local 10 reporter that they heard multiple gunshots and deputies were investigating outside the mall’s Next Level Restaurant and Lounge.

BSO is still investigating. The mall’s parking area has since reopened.

If you have information, call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.