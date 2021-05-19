Crash ending police chase shuts down Interstate 95 lanes in Broward during rush hour

Wednesday rush hour traffic on Interstate 95 south gets off at Pembroke Road, where all lanes were shut down after a crash ended a police chase. Florida Dept. of Transportation

Drivers heading into Miami-Dade County out of Broward County need to avoid Interstate 95 after a multi-car crash ended a police chase and shut down the southbound lanes at Pembroke Road.

The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Video showed a minivan driver at high speed cutting across several lanes, losing control, bumping two other minivans into spins, then flipping. The driver was pulled from the car and taken into custody by Fort Lauderdale police.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.

#BREAKING - a police chase on I-95 South in Broward County ends in a multi-car crash. Several people have been taken into custody. The southbound lanes of 95 are shutdown between Stirling Rd. & Pembroke Rd. Major traffic delays in that area. pic.twitter.com/fewjt3rnTt — Kris Anderson (@KrisAndersonTV) May 19, 2021