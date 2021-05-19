Broward County

Crash ending police chase shuts down Interstate 95 lanes in Broward during rush hour

Wednesday rush hour traffic on Interstate 95 south gets off at Pembroke Road, where all lanes were shut down after a crash ended a police chase.
Wednesday rush hour traffic on Interstate 95 south gets off at Pembroke Road, where all lanes were shut down after a crash ended a police chase. Florida Dept. of Transportation

Drivers heading into Miami-Dade County out of Broward County need to avoid Interstate 95 after a multi-car crash ended a police chase and shut down the southbound lanes at Pembroke Road.

The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Video showed a minivan driver at high speed cutting across several lanes, losing control, bumping two other minivans into spins, then flipping. The driver was pulled from the car and taken into custody by Fort Lauderdale police.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service