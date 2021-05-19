Broward County
Crash ending police chase shuts down Interstate 95 lanes in Broward during rush hour
Drivers heading into Miami-Dade County out of Broward County need to avoid Interstate 95 after a multi-car crash ended a police chase and shut down the southbound lanes at Pembroke Road.
The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Video showed a minivan driver at high speed cutting across several lanes, losing control, bumping two other minivans into spins, then flipping. The driver was pulled from the car and taken into custody by Fort Lauderdale police.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.
