Family of man killed in Southwest Miami-Dade hit and run: ‘It’s... broken our hearts.’

Miami-Dade police officers spent Tuesday morning handing out fliers in Southwest Miami-Dade in hopes of identifying the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash earlier this month.

Police say Rupert Webley, 68, was trying to cross the street in a crosswalk in the area of Southwest 184 Street and Southwest 112 Avenue May 2 when a car slammed into him.

The driver of what is believed to be a silver Hyundai never stopped or reported the crash, police say.

On Tuesday, Webley’s brothers went to the crash site and told reporters that their brother — whom they called Junior — “never hurt anyone.”

“It has torn our family apart and broken our hearts,” Peter Webley said. “We’re asking anybody who saw anything, who heard anything to come forward.”

Police on Tuesday also released surveillance video of the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Police Department Traffic Homicide Det. J. Childers at 305-471-2425 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Detectives from our Traffic Homicide Unit, joined the family of Rupert Webley in a plea to the public to help find the driver responsible for his killing. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477 or by dialing **TIPS. pic.twitter.com/y9wHoG7lYa — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) May 18, 2021