A boy saved a 4-year-old girl from drowning in a Broward pool. She died two days later

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 4-year-old girl died Wednesday, police said, two days after she nearly drowned in a pool at a Pembroke Pines home.

She had been saved Monday afternoon by an 8-year-old boy, who pulled her out of the pool after she’d lost consciousness. Adults did CPR on her until Pines police and paramedics arrived. She was hospitalized in critical condition.

Her family had been at the house to look into picking up a dog there to take back to their home.

Pines police were notified Thursday morning of the girl’s death.

“The Pembroke Pines Police Department reminds our community of the importance of water safety,” the police department said in a statement.

Check the parks and recreation department of your city or county for the availability of swimming lessons for toddlers and preschoolers.