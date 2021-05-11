A 4-year-old girl is in critical condition after nearly drowning in Pembroke Pines pool

A 4-year-old girl is in critical but stable condition after police say she wandered away from parents and she nearly drowned in a residential pool in Pembroke Pines on Monday afternoon.

A girl, 4, is in critical condition after nearly drowning in a residential pool in Pembroke Pines, police said Monday evening.

The girl’s family visited a home at 18579 NW 18th Street to potentially find a new place for a dog around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, when she wandered away from the adults unnoticed. Police said several people began looking for her before they realized she was gone and found her in the pool. An 8-year-old boy jumped into the pool to save her, according to police.

Witnesses told police she was unconscious and not breathing. They performed CPR until first responders arrived and took her to the hospital.

Police say she is in stable condition in a local hospital.

No more details on the incident were immediately released.