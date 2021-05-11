Broward County

A 4-year-old girl is in critical condition after nearly drowning in Pembroke Pines pool

A 4-year-old girl is in critical but stable condition after police say she wandered away from parents and she nearly drowned in a residential pool in Pembroke Pines on Monday afternoon.
A 4-year-old girl is in critical but stable condition after police say she wandered away from parents and she nearly drowned in a residential pool in Pembroke Pines on Monday afternoon. Getty Images | Royalty Free

A girl, 4, is in critical condition after nearly drowning in a residential pool in Pembroke Pines, police said Monday evening.

The girl’s family visited a home at 18579 NW 18th Street to potentially find a new place for a dog around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, when she wandered away from the adults unnoticed. Police said several people began looking for her before they realized she was gone and found her in the pool. An 8-year-old boy jumped into the pool to save her, according to police.

Witnesses told police she was unconscious and not breathing. They performed CPR until first responders arrived and took her to the hospital.

Police say she is in stable condition in a local hospital.

No more details on the incident were immediately released.

Profile Image of Bianca Padró Ocasio
Bianca Padró Ocasio
Bianca Padró Ocasio is a general assignment reporter for the Miami Herald. She has been a Florida journalist for several years, covering everything from crime and courts to hurricanes and politics. Her bilingual work telling the stories of the Puerto Rican community in Central Florida has been previously recognized by the Florida Society of News Editors and the Florida Sunshine State Awards.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service