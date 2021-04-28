Bomb threat causes evacuation at Oriole Elementary School in Lauderdale Lakes

Patrol car File

Lauderdale Lakes’ Oriole Elementary School has been evacuated for a bomb threat, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday morning.

BSO’s bomb squad headed for the school around 10:30 a.m.

On Tuesday, a Crime Stoppers tip alerted the sheriff’s office to a possible bomb threat at nearby Boyd Anderson High and Lauderdale Lakes Middle School. After a check by BSO’s threat assessment team, the all-clear was given.

Boyd Anderson, Oriole and Lauderdale Lakes Middle were evacuated several times in 2018 and 2019 for bomb threats.

This is a developing story and will be updated.