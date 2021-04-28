Broward County

Bomb threat causes evacuation at Oriole Elementary School in Lauderdale Lakes

Patrol car
Patrol car Miami Herald File

Lauderdale Lakes’ Oriole Elementary School has been evacuated for a bomb threat, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday morning.

BSO’s bomb squad headed for the school around 10:30 a.m.

On Tuesday, a Crime Stoppers tip alerted the sheriff’s office to a possible bomb threat at nearby Boyd Anderson High and Lauderdale Lakes Middle School. After a check by BSO’s threat assessment team, the all-clear was given.

Boyd Anderson, Oriole and Lauderdale Lakes Middle were evacuated several times in 2018 and 2019 for bomb threats.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service