Broward County
Bomb threat gets Boyd Anderson High, Lauderdale Lakes Middle, Oriole Elementary evacuated
A bomb threat on Monday morning caused Lauderdale Lakes Boyd Anderson High School to be evacuated, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.
The threat was received at 7:44 a.m. BSO said they cleared the school around noon.
As a precaution, BSO said, nearby Lauderdale Lakes Middle School and Oriole Elementary School also were evacuated.
This developing story will be updated as more is learned.
