Broward County

Bomb threat gets Boyd Anderson High, Lauderdale Lakes Middle, Oriole Elementary evacuated

A bomb threat on Monday morning caused Lauderdale Lakes Boyd Anderson High School to be evacuated, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

The threat was received at 7:44 a.m. BSO said they cleared the school around noon.

As a precaution, BSO said, nearby Lauderdale Lakes Middle School and Oriole Elementary School also were evacuated.

This developing story will be updated as more is learned.

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
