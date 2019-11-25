Bomb threat gets Boyd Anderson High, Lauderdale Lakes Middle, Oriole Elementary evacuated

A bomb threat on Monday morning caused Lauderdale Lakes Boyd Anderson High School to be evacuated, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

The threat was received at 7:44 a.m. BSO said they cleared the school around noon.

As a precaution, BSO said, nearby Lauderdale Lakes Middle School and Oriole Elementary School also were evacuated.

This developing story will be updated as more is learned.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER